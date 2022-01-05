New Job Centre Plus in Hastings town centre to open ‘very soon’

The service - housed at the former New Look store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre - helps people move from benefits into work, and helps employers advertise jobs. It also deals with benefits for people who are unemployed or unable to work.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions, which runs Job Centre Plus, said they do not have a precise date for when it will be open, but said it would be “very soon”.

The new jobseeking service is at the former New Look store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings.

A gym is due to be opened on the first floor of the building.

Together, they are expected to create than 90 new jobs.