New St Leonards KFC on the lookout for new staff

The fast food outlet is based within Asda in Battle Road.

The new restaurant, which opened two weeks ago, will be operated by EG Group, KFC’s largest franchisee in Western Europe.

New KFC that's attached to Asda in St Leonards. SUS-211215-165337001

Ann Cooper, KFC brand manager at EG Group, said: “KFC is a fantastic brand and this opening in St Leonards demonstrates its strong growth potential, while further cementing EG Group’s position as Western Europe’s largest franchisee.

“It will allow us to not only better service existing fans of the much-loved brand, but also introduce KFC’s iconic fried chicken to many new customers in the community.”

A spokesman for KFC said: “The restaurant is still looking for more great talents to join the team.”

Normal trading hours are Monday to Friday, 10.30am till 11pm, Saturday, 10.30am till 10pm and Sunday, 10.30am till 4pm.

