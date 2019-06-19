New store opens in Hastings town centre

A fashion retailer has opened a new store in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

Plus-size retailer Yours will be occupying the former Clintons unit, which has been vacant for three months.

Yours specialises in selling ‘fashionable and affordable clothing’ for women in UK sizes 16 to 36.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owner of Priory Meadow, said: “We are pleased to welcome Yours into Priory Meadow on a ten-year lease term which demonstrates that we are bucking the trend by completing long term lease deals with quality high street retailers and working hard to ensure we have the best retail mix for our customers.

“At only half way through the year, 2019 has seen some very exciting changes at the centre including the addition of Primark in the former BHS unit seeing footfall for April and May rise by two per cent compared to the national trend of -3.75 per cent, outperforming by +5.75 per cent and JD sports moving to a bigger unit to expand their range showing that there is high demand from retailers to join our Hastings scheme and perfectly aligned with our goals of making Hastings a shopping destination for everyday non-discretional spend, value and convenience shopping.”

A spokesman for Yours said: “We are very excited to be opening a new store in Hastings.

“The town has been a long-term requirement for the business and NewRiver’s Priory Meadow scheme is the perfect fit with strong anchors in M&S, H&M and the recently opened Primark.

“Hastings will be our 159th store that we trade across the UK, Ireland and Germany. Stores are an integral part of our business as a space to showcase our products and offer the excellent in-store service we know our customers really value.

“We look forward to bringing the Yours Clothing experience to Hastings as we continue to build our position as the leading plus-size fashion destination store for exceptional prices.”

