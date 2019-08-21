Popular Hastings discount store set to close

A popular discount store in Hastings town centre is to close next year.

ESK Warehouses boss Bob Beevis is retiring after 42 years running his stores in Hastings and Eastbourne.

The Eastbourne store will continue trading until July 2020, with the Hastings branch expected to close around the same time.

Bob, who has raised more than £100,000 for dozens of local charities over the years, said: “I’ve had a fantastic innings. I’ve built up the two sites from scratch and sourced all the products from countless trips to UK exhibitions and as far afield as China.

“Sadly, I’m not getting any younger and the years are starting to catch up with me.

“The year 2020 feels like a good time to call it a day. Until then, I will be focussed on ensuring my customers have the widest choice of fantastic products from around the world at the best prices possible.”

The usual popular Christmas range will arrive in store from the end of this month and the fireworks will be in stock from September.