Post office in Camber to reopen to customers

Camber Post Office will be is reopening next month at its previous location.

It will be at New Lydd Road and reopen at 1pm on Tuesday, March 17.

The postmaster for Poundfield Post Office opened a shop at the premises last April and a Post Office counter is now being added.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am to 12.30pm.

Post Office Ltd said these will be longer opening hours than when the branch was previously open. The branch closed temporarily in 2017 when the postmaster died.

A range of Post Office products and services will be available. Samantha Coe, post office project manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office service to Camber with an experienced postmaster.

“The community will join us in welcoming this good news and hope we hope customers will continue to use the branch.”