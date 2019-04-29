Rye restaurant up for sale

A restaurant in Rye has been put on the market.

The Devil in Rye, High Street, is up for sale with specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The two-storey property comprises an open plan restaurant area with seating for 55 covers, which extends from the bohemian style dining room out into the glass walled conservatory. It also has a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and a charming garden for al fresco dining in the summer months.

READ MORE:

• Mum launches babysitting platform Tripsitta for families on holiday

• Google and Amber Rudd MP visit school to teach pupils online safety

• Award-winning bakery chain to open in Hastings

The Devil in Rye offers all day dining and boasts a varied menu which features fresh, local produce, including seafood and meat dishes, homemade cakes and speciality teas and coffees.

The restaurant was closed for two years prior to current owners, Dev and Emma Biswal, taking over. They have owned and operated the restaurant since 2011, building it into a successful business, but are now looking to focus on their other business interests and expansion in the Canterbury area.

James Hughes, senior business agent at Christie & Co’s Maidstone office is handling the sale and said: “The Devil in Rye represents an ideal opportunity to purchase a well-established business, which enjoys year round trade with consistent levels of turnover and maintains the potential to further grow the delivery side of the business.

“Due to the popularity of the East Sussex coast, the area sees plenty of tourist footfall and the restaurant is in the perfect position to capture this trade, as well as maintaining local custom.”

An asking price of £69,950 is being sought for the leasehold interest of The Devil in Rye, with an annual rent of £25,000.