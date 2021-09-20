See inside new Hastings speciality grocer shop
A new shop has opened, specialising in herbs and catering to specialty diets.
Red Basil Artisanal Grocers, in Robertson Street, also has an art gallery featuring work by local artists, which are availble to buy.
Nevi Popova, from the shop, said: “We offer complimentary herbs to customers, one of which is the rare red basil.
“One day a customer tried it and came back very happy, saying it was ‘out of this world’ due to its aroma and texture, which is how we got the inspiration for our name.
“Red Basil is a small family-run artisanal grocers meaning that we source unique food products, with a focus on high quality ingredients and a huge range of vegan, gluten free, keto and other specialty diets.
“We have a lot of Italian, Spanish, Greek and other Mediterranean foods, as well as a huge selection of small, independent British brands, the majority of which you won’t find in supermarkets.
“Our shop is only small but you can find almost everything here, including obscure ingredients you see in recipes which you may have never heard of before.
“If there’s something we don’t stock currently we try and get it in for our customers.
“We also offer fresh fruit and vegetables and homemade cakes and bakes. As well as our groceries, we have an art gallery downstairs featuring the art work of the talented Peter Chmel and various other local artists. Customers are welcome to come down and view their art and it is available for purchase.”