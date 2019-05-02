Shop for new and pre-loved clothes opens in Hastings

A new shop for pre-loved and new clothing is opening in Hastings Old Town with a launch event this afternoon.

Mame’s Place has relocated from Tenderden in Kent to a new location in Hastings’ George Street.

Owners Robbie Clark and Ady Maylam used to live in Hastings until eight years ago.

“We were desperate to come back,” Robbie said.

He said of George Street, their new home: “It has a nice flow of people. It just felt right.”

The pair have been working to get the space, a former jewellers, ready for three weeks.

“There’s been so much to do but well worth it!” they said.

“We can’t wait to open and welcome everyone in – it has been nice getting to know people in the old town and other shop owners, they all seem really nice and supportive and the community feel here is lovely.

“I can’t wait to be here all the time and really get to know everyone.”

Mame’s Place is named after the eccentric Mame Dennis, from Auntie Mame – Robbie and Ady’s favourite musical – and shares the same ethos.

“It’s all about living life to the full,” they said.

Brands sold at the shop include Zara, Boden, White stuff, Massimo tutti, Sandwich, Great plains and more. It also sells cosmetics and candles

The official opening takes place at 5pm today (Thursday, May 2) and will be attended by the deputy mayor, councillor James Bacon.

