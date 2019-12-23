Shoreham Vehicle Auctions passes £150,000 milestone with fundraising for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions has passed the £150,000 milestone in its fundraising for Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex.

The annual charity auction launched in 2011, with the motor trade in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire, and private motorists, donating generously.

Sally Gunnell, Olympic gold medallist and vice president of the hospice, took to the auction rostrum to help spur on the bidders

The Lancing auction house is always buzzing on the day and all money raised directly goes directly to funding support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove and south east Hampshire.

This year’s charity auction raised £25,000, taking the total over the £150,000 mark.

Catherine Stone, dealership sales manager, has led the campaign since the auction house began supporting the hospice. She said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our suppliers who donated auction lots and to our incredible buyers who dug deep, showing incredible generosity. It was also amazing to have Olympic champion Sally Gunnell on hand this year to support proceedings.

“Once again, we are truly humbled by the support we receive year-on-year, especially on the backdrop of what has undoubtedly been a tough year for the motor industry.”

Alongside this year’s grand total, more than 13 hours of day care and 30 hours use of the hydrotherapy pool at Chestnut Tree House were pledged during the two 2019 auctions.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Shoreham Vehicle Auctions and the south coast’s motor trade for their continued support and generosity. Surpassing the £150,000 total fundraising barrier, since the partnership began in 2011, is simply incredible.

“We need to raise £6,850 every day to pay for all the specialist care services provided by Chestnut Tree House, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes, so support like this is invaluable. Thank you to everyone involved.”