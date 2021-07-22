With Monday seeing the easing of government coronavirus restrictions, the shopping centre gave out 200 complimentary doughnuts to shoppers and staff to thank them for their support in adhering to the guidelines over the last 16 months.

The shopping centre is now giving people a chance to win a £50 voucher for a Priory Meadow store this week.

Visit the giant balloon wall, supplied by Gifts and Giggles, in the main mall outside H&M by Sunday (July 25), strike a pose and snap a photo. Upload it to social media with #ShowUsASmile, tagging Priory Meadow for the chance to win.

Priory Meadow SUS-211103-150212001

Centre Manager Andy Harvey said: “It has been fantastic to start to introduce fun activities back to the centre and give back to the community. Last week we hosted a string quartet from Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, who wowed shoppers with their performance.

“Pre pandemic we held lots of amazing free centre events and random acts of kindness, so to be in a position to start offering this again is great.