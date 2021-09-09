This is when Deliveroo will start delivering in Bexhill

Deliveroo PR library imagery © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo SUS-210909-103348001

As part of the launch, Deliveroo is looking to sign up new riders in Bexhill to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

The company said it is looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

Deliveroo added that it has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

The company said it offers all riders free medical insurance to ensure all riders are protected. Deliveroo added it also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

All applicants need is a smartphone and some wheels, whether that be a bicycle, scooter or car.

Deliveroo is due to launch its service in Bexhill later this month.

Ben Lacey, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Bexhill and we’re excited to be launching this month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.