This is why a Bexhill pub and hotel has been closed

A Bexhill pub and hotel has been closed and boarded up.

The Sussex Hotel, in London Road, Bexhill, closed for the final time on Sunday night.

The pub, which is now boarded up, has been repossessed by building company Fondare Developments.

A director for the company said the building has been repossessed by landlords.

He added: “Due to the missed payments, we were forced to close the (rent) agreement.

“With it being an empty building, we have had to board it up.

“In terms of what happens next, we’ll look at the market but it’s a bit fresh at the moment. The building has been left in a bit of a mess.”

While in operation, the Sussex Hotel advertised itself as a ‘budget hotel’ offering seven en-suite bedrooms.

