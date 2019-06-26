Uncertain future for Sussex stores after national chain enters administration

A national chain which has stores across Sussex has entered administration.

More than 500 jobs have been put at risk after specialist bathroom retailer Bathstore.com appointed administrators today (Wednesday, June 26).

The Bathstore in Haywards Heath. Photo courtesy of Google

The firm has stores in Bognor Regis, Brighton, Crawley, East Grinstead, Eastbourne, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Worthing.

BDO LLP business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate were appointed joint administrators over the firm, which is based in Welwyn Garden City and has 135 stores across the UK.

The company employs 531 staff in its head office and stores.

A spokesman for the administrator said the business has been put up for sale but will continue to trade as it hunts for a buyer.

Ryan Grant, BDO Business Restructuring partner, added: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

“The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

“Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer.”

He said subject to stock, Bathstore is expecting to be able to satisfy the majority of outstanding customer orders, with the support of key stakeholders.

But he added that all installation services have ceased with immediate effect.