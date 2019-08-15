A-level results: Bexhill College’s ‘outstanding’ A-level success

Bexhill College celebrated another year of outstanding A-level results today (Thursday, August 15).

The college said the A-level pass rate increased while maintaining 80 per cent top grades of A* to C.

Bexhill College results day SUS-190815-123608001

This was on top of a high performing set of vocational Level 3 results, it added.

A spokesman for the college said results are predicted to exceed the expected national average for both A-level and AS qualifications.

Initial indications are that Bexhill College’s A-level pass rate for this academic year stands at 99.4 per cent.

The college had almost 1,000 A-level entries this summer in 44 subjects.

Bexhill College results day SUS-190815-123536001

In all, 40 of these subjects achieved an impressive 100 per cent pass rate, including chemistry, physics, geography, history, all three English A-levels, politics, physical education, modern foreign languages (French, German and Spanish) further maths, film, media studies, drama, music, computer studies and economics, the college said.

The remaining four subjects achieved pass rates in the high 90s.

All A-level exams are now linear and increasingly challenging and the college said many of its students were taking eight to 10 demanding exams over a two- to three-week period during May and June.

There were many incredible individual achievements across a whole range of academic and vocational subjects, Bexhill College said, with a significant number of students achieving straight A/A* grades in all exams taken.

Alongside A-levels, 270 students completed an Extended Diploma this summer. An Extended Diploma is equivalent to three A-levels.

Karen Hucker, college principal, said: “Yet again, our students have produced outstanding results which reflects an incredible amount of hard work by students and teachers plus a lot of support from parents.

“We are delighted that so many students achieved the success they deserve with us at Bexhill College. These achievements are particularly impressive given the challenge of linear A-level exams and the need to be able to perform well under exam conditions. These results will provide students with significant opportunities in the future and we celebrate each and every individual performance.”

Follow our live East Sussex blog on the results by clicking here.