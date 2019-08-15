A-level results: East Sussex College Hastings students’ top grades

Students at East Sussex College Hastings celebrated as they made the grade in their A-level results today (Thursday, August 15).

Oxford University bound Geheris Gidlow opened his results to find an A* in economics, A* in politics, A in history, and a B in philosophy.

He said: “I’m really happy with my grades, I’ve worked really hard and had fantastic support from my teachers. I’m so pleased it has all paid off and I can’t wait to start my history degree at Oxford.”

Molly Casares was delighted to achieve an A* in English Literature, an A in fine art and a B in politics.

She said: “I’m really pleased with my results and I’ve secured my place at the University of Bristol to study a Master’s degree in liberal art.

“It’s a four-year degree

that includes a Master’s degree in the final year. It also has a year abroad so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Eddie Flyte was over the moon with his two As and a B from his three A-levels in photography, media, and English Language to get him into the University of Sunderland to study film and media studies.

Jack Bothwell was another ecstatic student after opening his results.

He said: “I’m really happy with my grades, I got an A in sociology, B in law, and B in history. I’m planning to go to university but I’m going to have a year out first and do some inter-railing around Europe.”

Nadine Wood was ‘exhilarated’ that she got into her first choice university.

Her BBC grades means that she will be off to the University of East Anglia to study Modern Language French and Japanese.

The delight was clear to see on Chloe Lashmar’s face as she opened her results to see a Distinction Star in applied science BTEC and a B in geography.

She said: “I’ve done it and I couldn’t be happier. I’m really proud of my achievements and it means I can go to uni to study paramedic science.”

Kia Murphy was another delighted student after getting better grades than she had expected.

Her BBC grades mean that she has been accepted into her first choice and will be heading to the University of Gloucester to study law.

Jim Sharpe, principal of East Sussex College Hastings, said: “This is a fantastic set of results for our students. I’d like to congratulate them all on their hard work and commitment throughout the year. A-levels now consist of study for two years, with all of the exams at the end of this time. They challenge students in different ways from those who have studied these courses previously. Therefore, we are as delighted as our students with their achievements. We are committed to a very learner centred approach, allowing students from a diverse range of backgrounds and previous academic experiences, to be successful. This is something that should be celebrated.”

