Brede primary awarded full marks for Recycling with Michael efforts

Brede Primary school, Rye has been named winner of the Salvation Army’s countywide competition to encourage recycling in schools,

Brede Primary school got full marks by taking part in the Salvation Army’s Recycle with Michael initiative to divert thousands of tonnes of textiles away from landfill.

The scheme is designed specifically for primary school children.

It aims to educate young people about the importance of recycling in a fun and engaging way.

The programme is supported by presentations, posters and lesson plans which teach environmental and charitable messages.

A total of 7,299 pupils from 27 Sussex schools took part in the initiative, collectively donating a massive 8.45 tonnes of unwanted clothes and shoes - the equivalent weight of 19 grand pianos!

Brede Primary school won the county competition, with 0.37 tonnes being collected by its pupils; the largest donation of goods (calculated as the highest ratio of weight to pupils) of all the schools that took part across the region.

The scheme’s mascot Michael met with pupils and presented a trophy and certificate to headteacher, Mrs Cummins, on Monday, April, 29.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships, Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said: “We’re delighted to name the pupils from Brede Primary School our ‘Recycle with Michael’ champions.

“We were overwhelmed by the school’s response to the campaign, the dedication of pupils and staff in promoting and acting on the recycling message.

“Our van was full to the brim on collection day thanks to all the donations.”

Visit: https://recyclewithmichael.co.uk