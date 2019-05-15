Chairman of Sedlescombe school’s PTA ‘removed’ after ‘very challenging situation’

The chairman of a Sedlescombe primary school’s parent-teacher organisation (PTA) has been ‘removed’ following a ‘very challenging situation’, the school’s headteacher has confirmed.

In a letter written to parents, the headteacher of Sedlescombe Church of England Primary School, in Brede Lane, said there was on ongoing investigation into the matter.

Caroline Harvey wrote: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that I have to write and inform you of a very challenging situation regarding the PTA.

“The parents that attended the PTA meeting on Tuesday were made aware of this situation and I am now making all of our parents aware of the situation.

“I am only able to give you limited information at this time due to the ongoing investigations.

“The chair of the PTA has been removed from her position by the elected committee (president, vicechair, treasurer, secretary) and is no longer a parent at the school.”