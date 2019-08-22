GCSE results: Rye College celebrates improved set of results

Rye College saw improvement in its first set of GCSE results since becoming part of the Aquinas Trust last November.

In the basic of measure of students passing both English and maths, standard passes rose from 50 per cent last year to 56 per cent this year, and strong passes rose from 28 per cent to 38 per cent.

When considered alongside the performance of other subjects, both rises mean that on average students now leave Rye College with a standard pass in all their qualifications.

Head of Rye College, Dom Downes, said: “These rises are a cause for celebration – for the first time under the new reformed qualifications all students are leaving the college with an average standard pass in all their subjects.

“Our young people have every reason to be proud of their performance – they have worked incredibly hard and risen to the increased expectations set for them.

“We wish them every success as they move on to higher education, employment or training.”

Also a cause for celebration was the increased number of Grade 9s, the highest grade available under the new qualification system, awarded to students.

May Mayor achieved three such grades in English language, art and photography; Phoenix Boyle two Grade 9s in English language and literature; while Natasha Davey, George Eastes, Lev Govorovski, Isabell Tierney, Poppy Williams and Yolanda Wells-Ordonez achieved a Grade 9 in either art, drama or English.

Executive headteacher Barry Blakelock said: “We are thrilled to see the hard work and determination of our students pay off – they have definitely risen to the challenge of increased expectations. Our students have never been better prepared under the new GCSEs for the challenges that lay ahead of them.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, including colleagues, families and community, for all their efforts.”

While the government does not publish progress data until later in the year, leaders at the college are confident these outcomes will mean a significant improvement in this area as well. A spokesman for the college said although there undoubtedly remain a number of challenges, this set of results demonstrates the improvements being made and positive impact for the young people taught there.