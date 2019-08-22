GCSE results: Students at Claverham Community College in Battle celebrate top marks

Claverham Community College in Battle congratulated its students today (Thursday, August 22) for achieving a great set of GCSE results.

This year’s results saw excellent attainment in English and maths and a rise in the school’s overall ‘Attainment 8’ score.

A number of students achieved exceptional results, including a large number of grade 9s in a wide range of subjects.

Paul Swatton, principal, said: “On behalf of the entire school community, I would like to congratulate our fantastic students on their achievements.

We are extremely proud of the results achieved this year by our students. These outcomes are a reflection of their individual hard work and determination at a time of continuing change to the examination system.

Excellent individual performances have been achieved by many of our students, contributing in attainment across the entire curriculum. With 17% of our entries achieving a grade 8 or 9, and 63% being awarded at least a grade 5, this year’s results build on the improvements seen last year, and are a testament to the dedication and commitment shown by all students and staff at the College, together with the invaluable support provided by parents and governors.

My congratulations go to all of the young people who have secured these results, which I am sure will act as a springboard for their future success. In particular, I would like to congratulate those students who achieved up to and beyond our high expectations, especially those students who obtained the highest possible grades and those who have made outstanding progress over their time at Claverham.

We will, as always, look to continue to build on this success and ensure that we provide the first class education that all of our students deserve.”