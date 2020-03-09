Hastings nursery affected by deliberate fire given ‘outstanding’ rating

A creative pre-school for children in Hastings and St Leonards has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog.

In2Play, a group that runs after school clubs and family play sessions, was inspected by Ofsted in December 2019.

In2Play's adventure playground was damaged during a deliberate fire in February. Picture: In2play

In their report, inspectors said the staff’s ‘captivating and innovative teaching in the outside environment is outstanding’.

They said the ‘children are physically active each day and their zest and motivation for learning is obvious to see’.

In2Play has been working with children in families in Hastings and St Leonards since 2006.

They run many different projects including after school clubs and family play sessions at Hastings Adventure Playground, street play sessions, family drop in groups and support community events across the town.

In2Play

They also have two pre-schools. The first – In2play Creative Preschool – achieved an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating within the first two years of opening back in 2015. The second – In2play Outdoor pre-school – opened in 2017.

The outdoor pre-school, which was inspected in December, is completely outdoors at the adventure playground site, Upper Broomgrove Road.

Last month, the children’s playground there was destroyed in a deliberate fire.

In response, the community helped raised £1,090 to fund a new playhouse and mud kitchen at the playground.

In2Play said: “Outdoor learning is a holistic approach, supporting children to explore, develop confidence and self esteem, it stimulates their cognitive and communication development and skilled practitioners are able to offer creative and absorbing literacy, maths and science opportunities.

“Early education theorists have explained since the beginning of the last century how children learn best from real experiences and the outside environment offers practical opportunities for children to connect with the natural environment.”

Councillor Andrew Batsford added: “Huge congratulations to In2play on their Ofsted results, they form part of our important mix of educational and afterschool activities here in Hastings. They and their staff have enriched so many local children’s lives.”