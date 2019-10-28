Here's how pupils at East Sussex schools performed in their GCSEs

These figures come from the Gov.uk website service that allows free access to find and compare school data in England. The figures show the percentage of pupils ate the schools that got a level 5 (C in the old system) or above in Maths and English. They are also scored according to the Progress 8 Report, which measures how well pupils have progressed since their starting point at the beginning of secondary school. The average for Progress 8 is shown as 0, and a score above or below that indicates how a school measures up to the average on this metric. This is based on the 2019 provisional results. For some schools data was not available. This list includes the top 10 and bottom 10 schools for which data was available.

1. Ark Helenswood Academy 47.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.10. other Buy a Photo

2. Heathfield Community College 62.1 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.43. other Buy a Photo

3. Priory School 60.2 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of 0.17. other Buy a Photo

4. Hailsham Community College 27.0 per cent of pupils achieved a grade five or above in their English and maths GSCEs. They hold a progress 8 score of -0.12. other Buy a Photo

View more