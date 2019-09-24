Northiam specialist school celebrates ‘best ever’ exam results

Frewen College students and teachers celebrated their best ever exam results this summer.

The Northiam site is a day and boarding school for dyslexic children aged 7-19.

Students’ progress and achievement against their Cognitive Abilities Tests (CAT) projections have increased year-on-year over the last five years, according to the school.

The pass rate at GCSE was 100 per cent, with candidates exceeding their CAT projections by an average of just over one GCSE grade across all GCSEs taken.

Mr Goodman, principal at Frewen, said: “The pupil progress reflected in these results is phenomenal, and clearly indicates the difference that Frewen has made for the Year 11 students.

“The combination of small classes, supportive specialist teachers and thorough exam preparation has led to their exceeding all expectations.”

The pass rate for all Sixth Form courses was also an impressive 100 per cent. Courses included BTEC and, for the first time, A levels.

Hazel Lawrence, head of Sixth Form, said: “For the fifth year running, our sixth formers have achieved 100 per cent success including a Distinction* on Level 2 Public Services; a Merit, Merit, Pass on Level 3 Public Services; an A in German and a B in psychology. These are huge achievements for students with dyslexia and other related needs.”

Frewen College will be holding an open morning on Thursday, September 26 and Saturday, October 12. Visit https://www.frewencollege.co.uk/ for more information.