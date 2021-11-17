Ambulance service across Sussex declares ‘critical incident’

The ambulance service that covers Sussex has issued a ‘critical incident’ this morning.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:30 am

According to a social media post from South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) the service had a ‘significant IT issue’ last night (Tuesday, November 16).

The post said, “We have declared a critical incident this morning – 17 Nov 2021.

“Staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients.

South East Coast Ambulance

“We would ask that you consider alternatives to 999, inc NHS 111 online, unless absolutely essential.”

Ambulance serviceSussex