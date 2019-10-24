Battle care agency ‘extremely disappointed’ after inspection report

A home care agency based in Battle said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ to be told by healthcare inspectors it required improvement.

Spring Care Personal Assistance at Home was criticised for its levels of safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership in a report issued by the Care Quality Commission on October 22.

The inspectors said: “People and their relatives told us there was not always enough staff and that care calls could be missed or late.

“People’s care documentation was not person-centred nor reflective of their current support needs.

“People were not supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff did not support them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Inspectors praised the agency for its level of care, rating this aspect ‘good’.

Sarah Smithwick, Spring Care director, said: “We are extremely disappointed by the ratings that the Care Quality Commission has awarded us following our recent inspection, we do of course respect their opinion and findings, however, we are continuing to discuss these with them whilst also working hard to put right the areas where we are reported to have fallen short. The key weaknesses that have been identified are in reporting and administration rather than the quality of the care that we provide which remains good.

“Spring Care delivers around 45,000 individual care visits each year plus our Live In Care provision and we are delighted that the report shows that we have done this through a well-trained, kind and caring team who know our service user’s well.

“Our report shows that in the main our staff and service users are happy and that the effects of our shortfalls have had minimal impact on our delivery of good care. Spring Care has invested in new care management technologies which will help us to identify and remedy errors in real time, at the time of our inspection these technologies were still being embedded.”

At the time of the inspection, the agency provided care to 70 people living in their own homes.