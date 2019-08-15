Battle care home receives high praise from health inspector

A Battle care home has been praised by a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector in its latest report.

Saxonwood was considered ‘good’ in four categories – safe, caring, effective and well led – and ‘outstanding’ in being responsive to meeting people’s needs. Saxonwood is part of Sussex Housing & Care, a housing association providing housing and care for older people in Sussex.

The inspector spoke to people at the home, who said the carers are ‘fantastic’ and ‘go the extra mile’.

The report said: “People were supported to be as independent as possible. People chose to participate in jobs and tasks around the service to maintain their skills and give them a sense of satisfaction and purpose.

“People had access to a wide range of different activities throughout the week both inside and outside of the service. People told us that they took part in these and that they were enjoyable. The activities promoted movement, exercise and mental stimulation and prevented isolation.”

The inspector also noted that residents’ dignity and privacy are respected, and people feel safe at the home.

Manager Sigita Kaleja said: “We are delighted to receive an outstanding rating as part of our overall rating of good from the CQC.

“We have a fantastic team here at Saxonwood and we are all delighted with the recent report.”

Chief executive of Sussex Housing & Care, Tracy Evans, said: “We are proud of our staff and the service we offer to our residents.

“The positive feedback we receive from residents and their families, as well as professionals, reflects the consistent hard work of our staff and their desire to provide the best possible service to our residents.”

To read the full report and for more information, visit www.sussexhousing.org.uk/saxonwood.