Coronavirus: All East Sussex libraries to close - here's what happens to your loaned books

All libraries in East Sussex are set to close amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement this morning (March 21), East Sussex County Council announced all its libraries would be closed from Monday, March 23, until further notice.

Eastbourne Library

Today (Saturday, March 21) is the final day customers can borrow books or other items from the libraries.

The closures follow the Government's closure of public venues including pubs, restaurants, theatres and leisure centres in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

A council spokesman said: "All current and new library loans will be extended until at least 30 June so no one has to worry about overdue library books or other items. We have scrapped fines for any items that were due to be returned after March 9, 2020.

"Our online library of course will operate as normal and we have increased the number of items available online. Our eLibrary includes not just books but also audiobooks, magazines and reference material.

"We are sorry to announce this measure but we feel it is clearly in line with the new Government policy which is intended to further protect public health.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers back when the situation eases."