Coronavirus: Bexhill group cancels meetings

The group campaigning for a town council for Bexhill, Democracy4Bexhill (D4B), has cancelled two public meetings it had planned for tomorrow (Saturday, March 14), due to coronavirus.

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed this morning (Friday, March 13).

Health stock image

Viv Taylor Gee, chairman of D4B, said: “Bexhill has one of the highest proportions of older people in the country and given the current spread of the virus, we felt it was unwise to potentially expose them to any risks. We decided therefore to cancel the meetings.

“We were looking forward to these roadshows in Sidley and Pebsham. The aim was to provide residents with a platform to discuss what a Bexhill town council could do for them.

“But our last meeting attracted 250 people, which is a large gathering in the current climate of caution.

“This decision was taken in the best interests of the people of Bexhill, and we hope people will understand.”

Bexhill is in the middle of a second Community Governance Review (CGR), a consultation called by Rother District Council, to consider whether to have a town council for the town.

The current CGR closes on April 3 and residents are being asked for their views for a second time.

The decision is likely to be made in July.

Visit www.democracy4bexhill.com.

Read more:

Coronavirus: First case confirmed in East Sussex.

Coronavirus live updates: the latest on the outbreak as Arsenal manager tests positive and Canadian Prime Minister self isolates.