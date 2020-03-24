Coronavirus: Camber Sands Holiday Park closes

Camber Sands Holiday Park has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parkdean Resorts, which owns the site, announced the closure of its parks to holidaymakers will last until May 1.

The holiday park hopes to reopen later this year. SUS-200225-133246001

The company said it will be offering all holidaymakers who had booked to stay at its parks during this time a full refund, or they have the option to roll their booking, with a credit voucher worth 120 per cent of the original booking.

Steve Richards, chief executive officer, said: “Parkdean Resorts has 67 parks across the UK and our company plays a big role in local communities, whether it be through investment, tourism or employment.

“As such, we have been in conversation with community leaders, customers and our people, and have decided to delay the launch of the season. We are very sorry to the many holidaymakers who were hoping to spend their Easter break with us, but I hope they understand why.

“We will continually and closely review the Government’s guidance and hope to welcome people on park from May 1.

“As our parks are based in areas that rely on tourism, I would therefore like to reassure anyone working for Parkdean Resorts, and the communities they live in, that no one will be made redundant as a result of coronavirus, and we will be paying 100 per cent salary.

“As Parkdean Resorts was gearing up for the Easter holidays, we have a significant amount of perishable food on park which will now be donated to local community foodbanks.”

This news follows the announcement by Parkdean Resorts on March 21 that following Government instruction, all its bars, restaurants, swimming pools, leisure facilities and amenities would be closed immediately and all activities, sports, entertainment would be ceased.

