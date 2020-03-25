Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in East Sussex rises to 21

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in East Sussex has increased.

Government figures released today (March 25), revealed the number of people in the county now infected with Covid-19 are 21.

There were 11 confirmed cases on Monday (March 23).

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed on Friday, March 13, the second on Monday, March 16.

Then on Tuesday, March 17, the number jumped to seven cases.

On Wednesday, March 18, it was confirmed that a patient at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) had become the first person in East Sussex to die from the virus.

On March 19, the confirmed cases increased to eight.

On Sunday (March 22), it was confirmed that a second patient at DGH had died after contracting the virus.