Coronavirus: Hastings Foodbank launches online fundraising appeal

Hastings Foodbank has launched an appeal to raise money towards buying food for the vulnerable.

It aims to achieve a target of £10,000 and already has raised more than £5,400 through generous donations.

The online fundraising page was set up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will also go towards the foodbank’s partner projects, such as helping vulnerable pregnant women and those trapped in overwhelming debt.

A statement on the crowdfunding page said: “As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the UK, our main priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who comes to our foodbank – whether it’s someone needing help, someone volunteering their time, or someone making a donation.

“No one in our community should have to face going hungry.

Natalie Williams, community engagement manager, King's Church. SUS-151118-091319001

“That is why we provide nutritionally balanced food and support to local people who are referred to us. We are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

“We are sadly seeing increased demand across the Hastings area and only expect this to get higher.

“We are seeing a reduction in donations from the general public due to food, nappy, and other shortages and limits on purchasing.

“A number of our regular volunteers are from at risk groups so are unable to work currently.

“We need urgent help to fund the purchase the food that is required to fill this gap.

Recently Natalie Williams, community engagement manager at King’s Church, where the foodbank is based, said the service had seen a drop due to panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She said “Our concern is that it’s going to continue to get worse.

“We are so grateful that we live in such a generous community, as people do give week in, week out, that’s food or money to the foodbank.”

If anyone can donate food then donate at one of locations listed here.

To donate towards the appeal, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/hastings-foodbank-covid19-crisis-appeal.

