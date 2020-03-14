Coronavirus: Hastings Half Marathon is cancelled

The Hastings Half Marathon has been cancelled, according to the event website.

The half-marathon, in its 36th year and organised by the Hastings Lions Club, was in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen Governments cancelling public events or busy gatherings to slow the spread of the disease.

Scenes from The Hastings Half Marathon last year

On its website, under the date and time it was due to take place - 10.30am on Sunday, March 29 - a scrolling banner read: "The event is cancelled. More details on website Monday 16th."

This comes after the Brighton Marathon was postponed until September due to the virus.

The half-marathon is one of the biggest events in the town calendar, with thousands of spectators and supporters lining the route to cheer on those taking part. Take a look at some photos from last year's event.