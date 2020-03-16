Coronavirus patient being treated at Eastbourne

Health officials have this afternoon (Monday) confirmed that a patient is being treated at Eastbourne DGH after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

In a statement only released in the last hour, a spokesperson at the DGH said, “The patient is being cared for appropriately and we are following established guidelines in managing infectious diseases which our staff are used to.

“We are providing advice to members of staff who are caring for the patient as well as the patient’s family.

“It is important to stress all our hospitals and community services are open.”

The spokesperson said if anyone has any appointment at the DGH to attend as normal unless you are contacted by staff.

The spokesperson said, “We are looking at alternative ways of undertaking outpatient appointments such as telephone and video appointments and patients will be notified directly of any changes.

“If anyone has a new persistent cough or a high temperature the government advice is to stay at home for 7 days. If they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse or their symptoms do not get better after 7 days, use the NHS 111 online service www.111.nhs.uk/covid-19. Only call 111 if you cannot get help online.”

