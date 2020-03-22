Coronavirus: Second patient dies in Sussex hospital

A patient being treated for Coronavirus in Sussex has sadly become the second person in the county to die of the virus.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed in a statement yesterday (March 21) that the patient had passed away at Eastbourne District General Hospital - the second at the hospital in the last few days.

Eastbourne DGH. Pic: John Rigby

A spokesman for the trust said: "Our thoughts are with the patient's family and loved ones at this very difficult time."

On Wednesday (March 19), a patient at Eastbourne DGH became the first in Sussex to die from Coronavirus.