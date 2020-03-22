Coronavirus: Sussex beaches packed again as warnings to distance still ignored

Hundreds of people have once again filled Sussex’s seafront despite warnings to socially distance to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Medical director of East Sussex Healthcare Trust, David Walker, said the peak of the UK’s cases are expected in three to five weeks time and urged the public to socially distance to save overwhelming the NHS. He said: “I can’t stress the importance of this enough. Please take the Government’s advice seriously. Stay away from public places where possible to reduce spreading the virus. Self isolate if you develop symptoms – do not come to A&E and use the NHS 111 online service if your symptoms worsen. All of this is essential to slow the spread of the virus and allow your local hospitals to cope with the peak period.”

