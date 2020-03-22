Ashleigh West's looking after her ferrets SUS-200322-143040001

Coronavirus: Sussex residents share their unique ways of staying entertained in isolation

Whether it be self-isolation through suffering from Coronavirus, social distancing to stop the spread or keeping the children entertained with no school, there is going to be plenty of spare time to fill.

These pictures show the wonderful ways Sussex residents are passing the time, with novel methods of home schooling, keeping fit and unleashing creativity.

A paint by numbers cat from Bon Bon Ward Wilson SUS-200322-143050001

The parachute game for dogs at Caroline John's house SUS-200322-143100001

Clare Cartwright's son's made a penpal in America and made a ramp for indoor golf SUS-200322-143110001

Clare Payne put her children to work, cleaning the car and getting fresh air SUS-200322-143150001

