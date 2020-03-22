Coronavirus: Sussex sun-seekers flock to the beach despite social distancing warning

A beach in Sussex was packed with revellers yesterday (March 21) despite warnings to avoid mass gatherings to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

Pictures from Hove seafront show hundreds of people out enjoying the warm weather and moving well under the recommended two metre minimum distance from one another. The Coronavirus pandemic has already killed 233 people in the UK, according to Government figures, with the rate of reported cases and deaths both accelerating. Experts have warned social distancing and testing are the main weapons against the spread, meaning scenes like these should become rare over the coming weeks. The Government has so far stopped short of declaring a full lockdown similar to other European countries such as Italy and France.

1. Hove seafront

2. Hove seafront

3. Hove seafront

4. Hove seafront

