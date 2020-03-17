Coronavirus: Tesco stores across Sussex shorten opening hours to cope with demand

Tesco stores across Sussex have changed their opening hours as supermarkets adapt to customers stockpiling for Coronavirus.

Empty shelves have been a regular sight in stores across the county since fears over the outbreak increased, with shoppers gathering supplies in case of self-isolation.

Photo credit BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

This evening (March 17), Tesco has announced it will be temporarily changing its opening hours to 6am to 10pm across its larger stores with immediate effect.

The change will impact all of its Extra stores, superstores and large Metros, although a spokesman said a few large stores with pharmacies will continue to stay open past 10pm.

The spokesman said: "We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we are doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum."