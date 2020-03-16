Coronavirus: University of Sussex suspends teaching

The University of Sussex has suspended face-to-face teaching amid fears over the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on its website, the university said all teaching this week was suspended and would move to online teaching from Monday (March 23).

University of Sussex. Pic: Google

The university's campus will remain open and essential services will still be provided, according to the statement.

The university said: "We have listened to our whole community in coming to this decision and we believe strongly it is the right one for all. The wellbeing of our staff and students will always be our number one priority.

"We will send sending more information to students and staff today. We will provide as much help and support as possible to all our students and staff."

Read more:

Coronavirus live updates: latest as Boris Johnson set to hold emergency Cobra meeting

Coronavirus: Doctors' surgery outside Worthing 'closes doors'

Coronavirus: Worthing mother spent life savings on global trip with son - but may lose thousands due to pandemic