Covid-19 booster: Walk-in vaccination sessions in East Sussex this week

Members of the public can turn up without an appointment to various sites across East Sussex to get their first, second or booster for covid.

Second doses need to be eight weeks since the first dose and the same vaccine type.

To receive your booster, it must have been six months and a week since your second dose.

Walk-in sessions have been paused at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Eastbourne. Residents can still get vaccinated there but you must book an appointment first by calling 119 or go online.

Walk-in sessions:

Every day –

Brighton, former Top Shop store, Churchill Square, BN1 2RG: daily 8.30am – 7pm (Moderna and Pfizer)

Monday (November 1)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

10.30am-2.30pm – Mill View Hospital, Nevill Avenue, Hove, BN3 7HZ. Pfizer

Tuesday (November 2)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

2.30pm-6.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)

9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

10.30am-2.30pm – Conway Court, Clarendon Road, Hove, BN3 3LY. Pfizer

Wednesday (November 3)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

10.30am-2.30pm – St Gorges Hall, 140 Newick Rd, Brighton BN1 9JG. Pfizer

10.30am-2.30pm – St Cuthman’s Church, Whitehawk Way, Brighton, BN2 5HE. Pfizer

9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)

9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

Thursday (November 4)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

2.30pm-6.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)

9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

11.00-16.00 – Lower Place car park, Lower Place, Newhaven, BN9 9FA. Pfizer

Friday (November 5)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

10.30am-2.30pm – St Peters Church, York Place, Brighton, BN1 4GU. Pfizer

9am-5pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)

9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

10.30am-4pm – Asda Superstore, Battle Road, Hastings, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 7AA. AstraZeneca (limited) and Pfizer

Saturday (November 6)

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

10am-4pm – Kings Church,The Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA. AstraZeneca and Pfizer (Walk in for 1st and 2nd doses / call 01424 236260 to book boosters)

9am-1pm – Laycock Pharmacy, 494 Old London Road, Hastings, TN35 5BL. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer

11am-4pm – Tesco Superstore, Church Road, Hove, BN3 2DL. Pfizer

Sunday (November 7)

10.30am-2.30pm – Asda, Brighton Marina, Brighton BN2 5UT. Pfizer

9.30am-1.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

2.30pm-6.30pm – Brighton Racecourse, Freshfield Road, Brighton, BN2 9XZ. Pfizer

9.30am-2.30pm – Portslade Health Centre, Church Rd, Portslade, BN41 1LX. Pfizer