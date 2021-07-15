Face mask rules: Visitors required to wear masks in East Sussex County Council buildings

Visitors to county council buildings will still need to wear face masks/face coverings from Monday (July 19), despite rules changing from this date.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it would no longer be a legal requirement to wear a mask from Monday, but government guidance says it ‘expects and recommends’ people to keep wearing them in crowded areas.

A spokesperson for the county council said the precaution is to ‘help protect customers and staff from Covid-19 while in enclosed public spaces at council sites, including libraries’.

Face masks rules

The requirement will also apply to people joining ceremonies led by a registrar from the county council.

Darrell Gale, director of public health for East Sussex said, “Wearing face-coverings offers some additional protection from catching and passing on the virus. That’s why visitors to the county council’s buildings and people taking part in wedding ceremonies where we officiate are urged to continue to wear a face-covering.