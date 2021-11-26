Hastings areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

This comes as coronavirus infection rates are rising across the UK once again, official figures show.

There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Yesterday (Thursday, November 25), a total of 47,240 cases were reported across the UK.

This equates to a rate of 433.8 per 100,000 people.

UK-wide, deaths within 28 days of a positive test have fallen by 14.8 per cent over the last week, according to the latest data.

And hospitalisations have also dropped by 11.4 per cent over the same period.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Hastings saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week from November 13 to November 20.

Ashdown has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 9.6 per cent from 606.8 to 665.2 per 100,000 from November 13 to November 20.

Silverhill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 17.2 per cent from 657.4 to 770.8 per 100,000 from November 13 to November 20.

