Hastings Covid vaccine - this is where you can get a jab today

Walk-in appointments are available at the Kings Centre today (Thursday, December 30) and New Year’s Eve between 9am and 4pm, open to everyone aged 12 and over.

Health bosses said the number of people infected with the Omicron variant is increasing in Hastings and St Leonards and this is expected to continue over the coming weeks.

All adults are able to get their jab once they reach three months from the date of their second vaccine.

Residents are being urged to get their booster vaccine SUS-210901-143721001

Health bosses said local hospitals and GP surgeries are currently extremely busy and some routine and non-urgent appointments have needed to be rescheduled to the new year to allow the NHS to focus on caring for the sickest patients.

The NHS also said the number of vaccination appointments available has been increased significantly over the last week but many are not being booked.

A large number of people are also not turning up for their appointment, which could have been offered to someone else, health bosses added.

Amy Galea, the senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Sussex, said: “It is so important that people across Hastings and St Leonards get the potentially life-saving protection they need at this crucial time.

“Vaccination slots are available so we would urge everyone who hasn’t already had their booster to not delay in coming forward.

“We know the rates of Omicron are increasing all the time and the booster is the best protection for yourself and others. We also ask that if you no longer need your appointment, as you got your jab earlier or have tested Covid positive, please remember to cancel the appointment, so that others are able to book.”