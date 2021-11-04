Hastings neighbourhoods where Covid rates are rising the fastest - latest figures

The news comes as coronavirus infections remain high across the country.

The infection level in England has reached its highest ever level, according to the latest data from the Imperial College London-led REACT coronavirus monitoring programme.

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that one in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to October 29, according to the Government’s Coronavirus dashboard.

Yesterday, (Wednesday, November 3), 41,299 cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 were reported in the UK.

This equates to a rate of 416.2 per 100,000 people.

The number of deaths reported yesterday within 28 days of a postive test was 217.

In Hastings there have been 331 positive cases in the last seven days. This is a rate of 357.6 per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Hastings saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Braybrooke and Bohemia ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 90.9 per cent from 259.1 to 494.7 per 100,000 from October 22 to October 29. SUS-210129-111109001 Photo Sales

3. Ore ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 87.5 per cent from 222 to 416.2 per 100,000 from October 22 to October 29. SUS-210129-110923001 Photo Sales

