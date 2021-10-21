Here are the Hastings neighbourhoods where Covid infections are rising and falling the fastest

The news comes following an update on the current Covid situation in the UK by Health Secretary Sajid Javid last night (Wednesday, October 20) at a Downing Street press conference.

In it he said the UK is approaching almost 1,000 Covid hospital admissions per day, with more than 100 deaths a day.

He added that the Government will not be implementing Plan B at this time, but that ‘we cannot be complacent’ as Covid continues to remain a ‘threat’.

Plan B involves making the wearing of face masks compulsory in some settings, encouraging people to work from home again, and powers to introduce vaccine passports which could be used for entry to large indoor events.

Mr Javid said the rollout of vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds will also be stepped up with plans to encourage uptake of the Covid vaccine booster for those who are eligible to receive one.

Yesterday, 49,139 cases of people testing positive for Covid-19 were reported. This equates to a rate of 446.2 per 100,000 people.

The number of deaths reported yesterday within 28 days of a postive test was 179.

For Hastings, the case number reported yesterday was 50.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the biggest drop and biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 between October 8 to October 15.

1. West St Leonards ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80 per cent from 91.5 to 164.7 per 100,000 from October 8 to October 15. SUS-210129-110637001 Photo Sales

2. West St Leonards ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 80 per cent from 91.5 to 164.7 per 100,000 from October 8 to October 15. SUS-210129-110653001 Photo Sales

3. Central St Leonards ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 40 per cent from 114.7 to 68.8 per 100,000 from October 8 to October 15. SUS-210129-110707001 Photo Sales

4. Central St Leonards ward has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 40 per cent from 114.7 to 68.8 per 100,000 from October 8 to October 15. SUS-210129-110722001 Photo Sales