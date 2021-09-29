St Leonards school confirms 8 Covid cases in letter to parents

In a letter to parents and guardians, seen by the Observer, The St Leonards Academy, in Edinburgh Road, said there were currently eight confirmed cases of the illness among different year groups.

Addressing parents and guardians, it said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. Please be assured that for most children, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The setting remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well. All parents are advised to continue with the routine twice weekly asymptomatic LFD Covid-19 testing of those in year 7 and above in the household.”

