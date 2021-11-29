St Leonards school partially closes due to Covid
A school has partially closed today (Monday, November 29) due to Covid.
In a letter to parents, which was sent to the Observer, The St Leonards Academy said there had been ‘a number of Covid-19 cases’ within the school community, with others awaiting confirmation.
The letter said: “Due to the current safety procedures in place, this has resulted in significant numbers of staff having to isolate.
“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point we we can no longer operate onsite provision safely due to the numbers of teaching and support staff who are absent.
“Following discussions with relevant authorities, it is with regret that the Trust has decided to partially close The St Leonards Academy to students in years 9 and 10 - not including the children of critical workers and identified students on Monday, November 29.
“Students in years 9 and 10 will be required to stay at home and access learning remotely on chass charts.”