St Leonards school partially closes due to Covid

The St Leonards Academy, in a letter to parents and carers today, said there had been ‘a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases’ within the school, with others ‘awaiting confirmation’.

In the letter, seen by the Observer, it said: “Due to the current safety procedures in place, this has resulted in significant numbers of staff having to isolate.

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we can no longer operate on-site provision safely due to the numbers of teaching and support staff who are absent.

“Following discussions with relevant authorities, the Trust has decided to partially close The St Leonards Academy to students in Years 8 and 9 from Wednesday January 19 to Friday, January 21.