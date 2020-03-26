Greengrocers in St Leonards delivers essentials to vulnerable members of Hastings community

A St Leonards Greengrocers is reaching out to the community by delivering produce to vulnerable members of society who, stranded by the coronavirus pandemic, might be unable to buy them otherwise.

With mainstream supermarket delivery services over-stretched and essential goods flying off shelves, Sussex Fruits, a greengrocers in St Leonards, have started a grocery delivery service to help make sure the community’s most vulnerable members get what they need on time.

The greengrocers will be delivering fresh fruits, vegetables and other produce to elderly or self-isolating customers within a three mile radius with a free delivery service.

Though customers will still have to pay for the goods themselves, owners hope the free delivery service makes sure the people most at risk don’t go without. The free delivery service is a big task for the independent business and its staff, which has already made more than 70 deliveries throughout the community, but to Tim Besburrough, who helps run the shop, it is a valuable chance to give something back to the people of St Leonards. He said :It’s about building confidence in the shop and giving back to the community. There are a lot of vulnerable people out there, and they need help sometimes. This is our chance to provide that help.”

Tim makes clear that a lot of their produce comes from local wholesalers and is delivered as fresh as possible, to help make sure customers get high value product for their money.

This is not the only service the greengrocers are offering. Conscious of protecting their staff and their customers from COVID-19, they have adopted a click and collect policy. Rather than walk into the shop and browse, customers text the business’ number with their name, their order and a preferred collection time then head off to collect it when the order is ready.

The policy is designed to help minimise unnecessary travel and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

To find out more about Sussex Fruits and how to order, visit their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/sussexfruits/