Hastings and Bexhill hospitals launching new main phone number

The main phone number at the Conquest Hospital and Bexhill Hospital is set to change.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT) is introducing a new main 0300 1314500 telephone number as part of an upgrade to its telephone system.

The new number will be charged at a caller’s usual network rate and will mean that whoever you need to speak to at ESHT – whether it is someone at Eastbourne DGH, Bexhill Hospital or the Conquest Hospital, Hastings – you can just use one number.

Callers who use the new number will get through to a central switchboard, who will transfer the caller through to the person or department they need to speak to.

The existing trust numbers will be operational for up to a year. If a caller has an existing direct dial number, they should continue to use it.

The new number is part of the introduction of a new telephone system that will see a number of other improvements and developments over the next 12 months that aim to get people to the right person as quickly as possible, said a hospital spokesperson.

Andy Bissenden, associate director of digital, said: “We know how important it is that people can effectively get in contact with the Trust. We have invested in the new digital phone system to give us greater capacity and flexibility.

“It will also mean that we can offer new developments in the future.

“This improvement to our telephone system is a small part of our digital ambition that aims to put you in control of your care at the Trust.

“While we’re improving our telephone system, it might take us a little more time to connect your call, but please bear with us.”

The new service is being monitored on an ongoing basis to collate comments from staff and members of the public and to check response times and line availability, said a hospital spokesperson.