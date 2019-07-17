The Princess Royal opens the new MRI Suite at the Conquest Hospital

HRH The Princess Royal opens new MRI Suite

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited the Conquest Hospital this morning to open the new MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Suite.

She opened phase one of the hospital in February 1993 and opened the hospital’s second phase in 1998.

One of the new scanners.

The front of the new building

